The right hand side.

When space is available, the white poplar quickly grows into a sturdy tree, which can reach a height of 30 meters. The white poplar is native to Central and Southern Europe and Western Asia. It has been established in our country from the 17th century. The tree is resistant to all kinds of influences and can withstand salty sea breeze. And it also thrives in the more northerly climate. In a favorable position it develops a nice straight trunk with a smooth white or gray bark