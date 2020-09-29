Sign up
Photo 3605
After...
After the harvest and after the rain.
Gladly the farmer harvest just in time. In this condition he is not able to get with machinery on the field.
29th September 2020
29th Sep 20
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 80 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
27th September 2020 1:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-harvest
Bep
Gelukkig net op tijd geoogst! Ik hoorde dat er in Zeeland erg veel regen is gevallen.
September 29th, 2020
