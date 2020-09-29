Previous
After... by pyrrhula
Photo 3605

After...

After the harvest and after the rain.
Gladly the farmer harvest just in time. In this condition he is not able to get with machinery on the field.
Bep
Gelukkig net op tijd geoogst! Ik hoorde dat er in Zeeland erg veel regen is gevallen.
September 29th, 2020  
