Photo 3609
On the other side of the big river.
Dow chemical plant .
This view is a right hand side view of yesterday`s pic. You can glue them to a panoramic view.
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 80 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great scene with a wonderful sky above a quiet river !
October 3rd, 2020
