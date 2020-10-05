Sign up
Photo 3611
Back to the Rapeseed fields
5th October 2020
5th Oct 20
2
0
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 80 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you...
3611
photos
130
followers
63
following
989% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
27th September 2020 3:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-country
KWind
ace
Wonderful capture! love the field colour.
October 5th, 2020
Speedwell
A second crop for the year?
October 5th, 2020
