Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3615
An other pov. on the church steeple .
An other pov. on the church steeple of the pic. the day before yesterday.
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 80 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you...
3615
photos
131
followers
64
following
990% complete
View this month »
3608
3609
3610
3611
3612
3613
3614
3615
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
27th September 2020 3:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-country
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I like the stripes of color and the steeple piercing the tree line.
October 9th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close