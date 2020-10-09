Previous
Next
An other pov. on the church steeple . by pyrrhula
Photo 3615

An other pov. on the church steeple .

An other pov. on the church steeple of the pic. the day before yesterday.
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 80 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you...
990% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
I like the stripes of color and the steeple piercing the tree line.
October 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise