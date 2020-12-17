Previous
Do you like my moustache ? by pyrrhula
Photo 3684

Do you like my moustache ?

Bird cam capture.
Because the bird camera is controlled by a motion detector, you get a lot of unusable photos. You keep about 10 of the +/- 750 shots.
The bird is a Finch
Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Photo Details

