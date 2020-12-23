Sign up
Photo 3690
Rows of pollard trees
Typical landscape decoration. On the right, an old dike where the road is on. The ditch is there for the water management. And trees along is a part of the dike.
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 80 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you...
5
5
365
Canon EOS 700D
20th December 2020 3:49pm
Tags
theme-landscape
