Photo 3692
Late afternoon hour.
To all of you : many, many thanks for you so nice Christmas wishes. Have spent the day`s with my wife and the boy`s nicely despite the restrictions we have to deal with.
28th December 2020
28th Dec 20
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 80 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you...
theme-sun-down.
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Good to hear! Beautiful late afternoon sky.
December 28th, 2020
Gosia
ace
Nice composition
December 28th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot of that pretty sky.
December 29th, 2020
