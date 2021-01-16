Sign up
Photo 3709
Spotlight on
Spotlight on a wood of modern windmills
There are more and more protests from the population against those windmills in the country. We like them, but not in our backgardens.
16th January 2021
16th Jan 21
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 80 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you...
Lesley
ace
I love to see them when I’m on my travels. They feel very soothing. Your photo is beautiful with the low sun on them.
January 16th, 2021
bruni
ace
They look better on a photo or when driving by. i wouldn't want them close to the my house.
January 16th, 2021
