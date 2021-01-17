The Sint-Maartenschurch. Baarland

History

This church was built in the mid-14th century, and the choir and tower are still preserved from this period. The church was originally dedicated to Saint Martin . In the 15th century, the church was expanded into a three-aisled hall church with a transept. In 1532 there was a fire, which damaged the building.



In 1774 the side aisles were demolished and a single-aisled church building was created. The corner turrets were also demolished. A vestry was added in the 19th century and the tower was restored in 1955.

(Wikipedia)