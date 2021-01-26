Sign up
Photo 3719
Winter flowers
Our first flowers blooming in winter. Cyclamen
Snow and moderate frost are no problem.
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 80 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty.
January 27th, 2021
