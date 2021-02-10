Sign up
Photo 3734
Starling.
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
2
4
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 80 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you...
photos
followers
following
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
7th February 2021 3:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-birds
Pat Thacker
A lovely snowy setting for this shot. A beautiful clear capture of the starling, fav.
February 10th, 2021
Kerri Michaels
ace
Very cool fav
February 10th, 2021
