This side of the Muralt

De Muralt. After studying civil engineering at the Polytechnic School in Delft , De Muralt became a civil engineer in Soerabaja in the then Dutch East Indies in 1897 , where he was involved in the construction of railways, among other things.In 1903 he started as an engineer at the Schouwen Water Board . Here he developed a cheap alternative to raising the dyke, the so-called muralt wall or "System de Muralt". Between 1906 and 1935, approximately 120 kilometers of dike in Zeeland was provided with this approximately one meter high concrete wall.Muralt wall at Zeeland.The KIVI awarded him the gold Conrad medal for his design. Other concrete works designed by De Muralt two pitchings the muraltglooiing and nail slope .