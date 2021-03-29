Previous
Also our country. by pyrrhula
Also our country.

My guest is that underneath the plastic sheeds tulip bulbs are growing. (Lets hope so)
Well , I`m a male, 80 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I know some people don't like the turbines, but I think they look cool and once the flowers start coming up this view will look really nice!
March 29th, 2021  
Lesley ace
I do like turbines. I’m always happy to see one, let alone a field of them. I hope they are tulips too. I love tulips.
March 29th, 2021  
