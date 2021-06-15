Previous
The new grow of onions by pyrrhula
The new grow of onions

The dotted trees are knotted willows.
15th June 2021 15th Jun 21

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 80 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you...
Kathy ace
Such neat rows of onion sets.
June 15th, 2021  
Bep
Mooie lijnen. Grappig die knotwilgen.
June 15th, 2021  
Yoland ace
Great lines and trees.
June 15th, 2021  
*lynn ace
nice shot ... interesting to see this
June 15th, 2021  
