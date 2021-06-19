Previous
Mixed by pyrrhula
Photo 3861

Mixed

I do n`t know whay those are mixed. Matricaria (Kamille) and Poppies . But who`s care by this views .
19th June 2021 19th Jun 21

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 80 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you...
leggzy
Love the scattering of red. Nice capture
June 19th, 2021  
Yoland ace
Love it, amazing that you can find so many beautiful fields of flowers. :)
June 19th, 2021  
Aleksander Rzyman ace
Incredibly, I grew up in a valley surrounded by hills and mountains and I used to think that that was among the best landscapes that there are. It then took me quite a while to realise other kinds of landscape can be adorable, too. Your photo is perfect evidence for this. Beatuiful, so much space, and colours, and vegetation.
June 19th, 2021  
Debra
So beautiful! Great capture!
June 19th, 2021  
