Photo 3878
More common.
Wheat. This is a more common crop. The flowers are rarely.
6th July 2021
6th Jul 21
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 80 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland
theme-country
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely with the many shades of soft green as the sun and clouds play across the field ! Great pop of colour as you see the orange building in the distance !
July 6th, 2021
Pyrrhula
@beryl
That`s a farmhouse and barn.
July 6th, 2021
KWind
ace
Love the textures!
July 6th, 2021
