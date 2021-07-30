Sign up
Photo 3902
With compliments to
With compliments to you all and special my/ours dear 365 friend Bruni.
30th July 2021
30th Jul 21
2
2
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 80 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you...
3902
photos
143
followers
86
following
1069% complete
3902
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments: 2
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
11th July 2021 2:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-lupine-flower-field
Yoland
ace
Stunning :)
July 29th, 2021
bruni
ace
Oh thank you so much my friend. you always remember these flower and that I love them. Greeting to Ina and you and wishing you both a great weekend.
July 29th, 2021
