And a great sky above by pyrrhula
And a great sky above

23rd November 2021 23rd Nov 21

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Heather ace
Wow! What a great shot of the clouds- some white and sun-filled, some dark grey with rain. And the sun shining on the landscape is lovely. Fav!
November 23rd, 2021  
Bill ace
Such an interesting sky. Love how the sky is changing.
November 24th, 2021  
