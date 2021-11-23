Sign up
Photo 3980
And a great sky above
23rd November 2021
23rd Nov 21
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
21st November 2021 3:49pm
Tags
theme-sky
Heather
ace
Wow! What a great shot of the clouds- some white and sun-filled, some dark grey with rain. And the sun shining on the landscape is lovely. Fav!
November 23rd, 2021
Bill
ace
Such an interesting sky. Love how the sky is changing.
November 24th, 2021
