De Schotse Huizen. Veere by pyrrhula
De Schotse Huizen. Veere

Scotisch houses, .
In the old day`s there was a profit trade between Scotland and this city, Veere. Mainly woll. This house is an old resident of a trader, Now It`s a museum.
Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great old building with a beautiful frontage .
March 1st, 2022  
