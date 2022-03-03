Sign up
Photo 4078
Early spring
Most villages here have a center with a square and church. This is the village; ,, Nisse``
3rd March 2022
3rd Mar 22
2
1
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
27th February 2022 2:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-spring.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely light ,with the church and all the Spring crocus gives it a lovely setting.
March 3rd, 2022
Kathy
ace
Beautiful in the sunlight and the square covered in crocuses.
March 3rd, 2022
