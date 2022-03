Blackthorn - Prunus spinosa

The first white flowering shrub in our nature at the end of winter is the Blackthorn, Prunus spinosa. You will see the shrub that blooms with a striking white flower in shrubbery, hedges, hedges and the edge of forests.

This pic. is taken in an area that`s famous for this. Love to `ve a walk trough it . Special in spring time .