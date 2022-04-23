Previous
Growing Ginko`s by pyrrhula
Growing Ginko`s

As I`ve several bigger Ginko`s I`ve to trim them to keep them small. I use the cuts to grow new ones. . Those are +/- 3 years now and doing fine.
23rd April 2022 23rd Apr 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
KWind ace
Wow... so many! I thought of you today. I went to a local tulip fest but there were hardly any tulips. I was telling my family about all the photos share and how much I like them.
April 24th, 2022  
