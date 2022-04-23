Sign up
Photo 4128
Growing Ginko`s
As I`ve several bigger Ginko`s I`ve to trim them to keep them small. I use the cuts to grow new ones. . Those are +/- 3 years now and doing fine.
23rd April 2022
23rd Apr 22
1
0
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P50
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-new
,
-grow
KWind
ace
Wow... so many! I thought of you today. I went to a local tulip fest but there were hardly any tulips. I was telling my family about all the photos share and how much I like them.
April 24th, 2022
