Previous
Next
New grows on a pollard willow. by pyrrhula
Photo 4148

New grows on a pollard willow.

Same area .
(Thank you for you so nice wishes and concerns you did on my yesterday`s pic. )
14th May 2022 14th May 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1136% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
So many pretty greens and a lovely shot.
May 15th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot , great to see the new foliage on the bollard wood !
May 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise