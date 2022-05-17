Sign up
Photo 4151
Orange
Orange is our national color but I doubt whether this has been specially thought of.
The flowers are Erysimum
17th May 2022
17th May 22
4
2
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4151
photos
134
followers
72
following
Marloes
ace
Prachtig, krachtig!
May 18th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Waw ! what an intense and bright colour - the land looks on fire ! Fabulous !
May 18th, 2022
Mary Siegle
ace
What a glorious stretch of blooms!
May 18th, 2022
Heather
ace
Wow! What a stunning field of orange! And the sliver of green and the blue sky make this a super shot, Ferry! Fav
May 18th, 2022
