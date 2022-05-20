Sign up
Photo 4154
Potato`s between the flowers
The field behind the Lady photographer are a new grows of potato`s. Food crop is the main culture in this area.
The flowers she pic. are blue Forget me nots.
20th May 2022
20th May 22
1
1
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4154
photos
133
followers
71
following
4147
4148
4149
4150
4151
4152
4153
4154
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
15th May 2022 3:00pm
Tags
theme-country
Heather
ace
Great layers of colours and crops! And the photographer adds a human touch. Fav
May 21st, 2022
