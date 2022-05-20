Previous
Potato`s between the flowers by pyrrhula
Potato`s between the flowers

The field behind the Lady photographer are a new grows of potato`s. Food crop is the main culture in this area.
The flowers she pic. are blue Forget me nots.
20th May 2022

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Heather ace
Great layers of colours and crops! And the photographer adds a human touch. Fav
May 21st, 2022  
