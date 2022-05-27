Previous
Necessarly and a bonus by pyrrhula
Photo 4161

Necessarly and a bonus

Without the bees no seeds, (and no honey.)
Pic. made by Ina
Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Corinne C ace
A purple ocean, so pretty and thanks for the bees!
May 27th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Nice shot Ina! So glad there's an abundance of flowers for the bees to visit. I've got to finish filling my pots on my deck. It's not as big as this field, but the bees do seem to like them.
May 27th, 2022  
