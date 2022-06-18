Previous
and three more by pyrrhula
The dike, the knotted willows and ofcourse
a windmill.
Often the dike top is also used for the roads. It`s cheaper as it`s already strong and doesn`t need space of the farming land.
Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Corinne C ace
A great POV and the windmill is fabulous! Your infrastructure is so well designed.
June 18th, 2022  
Daisy Miller ace
Lovely POV and textures. A fav
June 18th, 2022  
