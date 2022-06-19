Dike views 1

Previous
There are two works of man that create our country. First the dikes. Without it did n`t exist. Second, the windmills. They where a great help. But only a help. The old dike remains still makes the the country and views, even no way day`s.
Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Corinne C ace
I'm glad you build the dikes and that your admirable country is here to be seen
June 19th, 2022  
