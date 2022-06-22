Previous
Dike views 4 by pyrrhula
Photo 4187

Dike views 4

Even trees need sometimes replacements.
This dike no longer serves as a flood defence. We leave them for extra safety and because they are often also a road. We call them : `` Slapersdijken`` = +/- Sleeper dikes.
Pyrrhula

Heather ace
Lovely sky and land. The dikes are a natural feature of the land, just like the farmers' fields. Fav!
June 22nd, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful capture of a beautiful country. Thanks for all these info!
June 22nd, 2022  
