Photo 4187
Dike views 4
Even trees need sometimes replacements.
This dike no longer serves as a flood defence. We leave them for extra safety and because they are often also a road. We call them : `` Slapersdijken`` = +/- Sleeper dikes.
22nd June 2022
22nd Jun 22
2
2
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4187
photos
133
followers
74
following
1147% complete
View this month »
4180
4181
4182
4183
4184
4185
4186
4187
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
12th June 2022 2:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-country
Heather
ace
Lovely sky and land. The dikes are a natural feature of the land, just like the farmers' fields. Fav!
June 22nd, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful capture of a beautiful country. Thanks for all these info!
June 22nd, 2022
