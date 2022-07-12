Previous
Everything valuable is defenseless by pyrrhula
Everything valuable is defenseless – Lucebert.
The horizon view has been sacrificed to our need for energy
Pyrrhula

Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely land/sky scape , with a lovely cluster of clouds ! Fav . In years to come ,we will get used to see these turbines on the horizon -- In fact I do not see them as an eye sore but am fascinated with the monsters with their flaying arms !!
July 12th, 2022  
Lesley ace
I agree with Beryl, I quite like wind turbines, though I can understand how people feel that they are a blight on a landscape.
July 12th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very beautiful.
July 12th, 2022  
