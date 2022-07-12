Sign up
Photo 4207
Everything valuable is defenseless
Everything valuable is defenseless – Lucebert.
The horizon view has been sacrificed to our need for energy
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
3
1
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4200
4201
4202
4203
4204
4205
4206
4207
theme-country
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely land/sky scape , with a lovely cluster of clouds ! Fav . In years to come ,we will get used to see these turbines on the horizon -- In fact I do not see them as an eye sore but am fascinated with the monsters with their flaying arms !!
July 12th, 2022
Lesley
ace
I agree with Beryl, I quite like wind turbines, though I can understand how people feel that they are a blight on a landscape.
July 12th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very beautiful.
July 12th, 2022
