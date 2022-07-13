Previous
Back to the flowers country. by pyrrhula
Back to the flowers country.

The white ribbon are Alyssum
Nex couple of pic.`s will be with more flowers.
13th July 2022 13th Jul 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Lesley ace
I love the perfect line of trees in the background
July 13th, 2022  
Pyrrhula
@tinley23 Knotted willows on a dike side .
July 13th, 2022  
Babs ace
Love the layers.
July 13th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful skyscape above a perfect straight row of trees , and the layers of grass and flowers to the fore !
July 14th, 2022  
