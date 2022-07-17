Previous
More of poppies. by pyrrhula
Photo 4212

More of poppies.

There are more fields of them.
Thanks for you concerns and advises. Gladly I`ve for more than a week recently taken flowerfields pic.`s in stock.
17th July 2022 17th Jul 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Heather ace
I just *love* this, Ferry! All those gorgeous pops of red filling the field! Fav!
July 17th, 2022  
Kathy ace
Lovely red flowers.
July 17th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful ! fav
July 18th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Gorgeous red!
July 18th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Gorgeous copies and I love the POV
July 18th, 2022  
