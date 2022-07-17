Sign up
Photo 4212
More of poppies.
There are more fields of them.
Thanks for you concerns and advises. Gladly I`ve for more than a week recently taken flowerfields pic.`s in stock.
17th July 2022
17th Jul 22
5
3
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4212
photos
132
followers
74
following
1153% complete
View this month »
4205
4206
4207
4208
4209
4210
4211
4212
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
19th June 2022 3:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-flower-field
Heather
ace
I just *love* this, Ferry! All those gorgeous pops of red filling the field! Fav!
July 17th, 2022
Kathy
ace
Lovely red flowers.
July 17th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful ! fav
July 18th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Gorgeous red!
July 18th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Gorgeous copies and I love the POV
July 18th, 2022
