Previous
Next
A curved line by pyrrhula
Photo 4219

A curved line

Goudsbloem. Calendula officinalis, the pot marigold, common marigold, ruddles, Mary's gold or Scotch marigold
24th July 2022 24th Jul 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1155% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

essiesue
Absolutely beautiful.........FAV
July 24th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful rows and leading lines of calendula -love the mixture of yellow and orange which intenses the further it gets ! fav
July 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise