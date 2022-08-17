Previous
Gate. Trough the abbey by pyrrhula
Photo 4243

Gate. Trough the abbey

17th August 2022

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Pyrrhula
The connection between pic. 08 -07 (it`s on the back) and 08 -10, (when you got trough it. )
August 17th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A fantastic passage!
August 17th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I love how timeless and inviting this looks.
August 17th, 2022  
bruni ace
A great passage and it always amazes me how clean everything looks. fav.
August 18th, 2022  
