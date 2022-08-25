Sign up
Photo 4251
Being harvest and waiting for transportation.
They got to a store house and then sold all over the world.
25th August 2022
25th Aug 22
2
1
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Views
12
2
1
365
Canon EOS 700D
25th August 2022 1:57pm
Tags
theme-country.
Heather
ace
Great pov to capture these crates of pears. What a great harvest! Fav
August 25th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Looks like it was a good harvest! Nicely captured.
August 25th, 2022
