Biking the neighbourhood by pyrrhula
Photo 4261

Biking the neighbourhood

As I live close to the cityborder there is a country view easy to capture. This one I took on a bike ride .
4th September 2022 4th Sep 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Corinne C ace
Peaceful and lovely.
September 5th, 2022  
