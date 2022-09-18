Previous
The (ships) entrance to Antwerp. by pyrrhula
Photo 4275

The (ships) entrance to Antwerp.

The estuary of the river Scheldt with the city Vlissingen on the right hand side .
(Rain at last to day.)
18th September 2022 18th Sep 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇦☮️​ ace
The water looks so dark with the cloud cover.
September 18th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Great perspective! The ships seem so small between the dramatic sky and the rough water
September 18th, 2022  
