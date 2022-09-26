Sign up
Photo 4283
Old and new . ( without windmills)
26th September 2022
26th Sep 22
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details
Tags
energy
,
theme-
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful shot in the shades of violet/blue! Super cloudscape, and lovely sparkle reflected on the water with the interest of the sail boats - nice one and a fav
September 26th, 2022
Heather
ace
Lovely, Ferry! So nice with the two boats in the sparkling water and the sunlit clouds overhead! Fav
September 26th, 2022
