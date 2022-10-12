Previous
Dike road. by pyrrhula
Photo 4299

Dike road.

Bij reclaim the land the dikes are often also used as a road as the land was farmland.
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Heather ace
I really like your perspective with this shot, Ferry! And what a great road for cycling! Fav
October 12th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I think it's a great way to keep the land working- just in a different way.
October 12th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A fabulous reconversion for the dikes. A great perspective in this pic
October 13th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
So calming scenery ❤️👌
October 13th, 2022  
