Photo 4329
And new grows
For centuries church towers where the highest building around. Now only in the country. One of the reasons was the bells and clock. They told the time and what`s happen for the workers on the land.
11th November 2022
11th Nov 22
3
4
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
10th November 2022 4:12pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
theme-country
Corinne C
ace
Your pictures always depict the beautiful and peacefulness of your land. It's just wonderful!
November 12th, 2022
Heather
ace
Love the expansive green field under the open sky, with the church tower reaching high (fascinating info about church towers, Ferry- thank you) Fav
November 12th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
This is a beautiful picture- I do love how the steeple rises above the earth- a hand lifted up to God.
November 12th, 2022
