And new grows by pyrrhula
For centuries church towers where the highest building around. Now only in the country. One of the reasons was the bells and clock. They told the time and what`s happen for the workers on the land.
Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Corinne C ace
Your pictures always depict the beautiful and peacefulness of your land. It's just wonderful!
November 12th, 2022  
Heather ace
Love the expansive green field under the open sky, with the church tower reaching high (fascinating info about church towers, Ferry- thank you) Fav
November 12th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
This is a beautiful picture- I do love how the steeple rises above the earth- a hand lifted up to God.
November 12th, 2022  
