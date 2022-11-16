All for the insects (and birds) .

Previous
This field of flowers is hired and seeded for the increase of the bio-diversity. Just fot the bees, butterfies and other insects. I was surprised it blooms this time of year.
Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Heather ace
Yes, I'm surprised too! Such a vast field with all those sunflowers and so pretty in the sun. Fav
November 16th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Surprised and amazed to find a field of flowers with the sunflowers still in bloom! - but then it has been such mild weather for November!
November 17th, 2022  
