Photo 4333
All for the insects (and birds) .
This field of flowers is hired and seeded for the increase of the bio-diversity. Just fot the bees, butterfies and other insects. I was surprised it blooms this time of year.
16th November 2022
16th Nov 22
2
1
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
theme-flower-field
Heather
ace
Yes, I'm surprised too! Such a vast field with all those sunflowers and so pretty in the sun. Fav
November 16th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Surprised and amazed to find a field of flowers with the sunflowers still in bloom! - but then it has been such mild weather for November!
November 17th, 2022
