To clarify the story.

To clarify the story yesterday an older photo of a dike with a passage. (The farmland was the water.) There are slots in the dike passage on both sides where wooden bulkheads were placed at high water. This was done because otherwise everything had to be lifted over the dike every time. The boat ran aground right in front of the passage. In our country we have +/- 22,000 km of dikes in all shapes and sizes. Maintenance costs a lot and after the second world war it was neglected. The account was : The number of dead was 1836 in the Netherlands, 307 in the United Kingdom, 224 at sea, including 133 in the sinking of an English ferry and 28 in Belgium.
Heather ace
A great shot with the framing of the field and the sky! (Interesting info too!) Fav
November 21st, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful photo. The engineering of your land is impressive.
November 21st, 2022  
