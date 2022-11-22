Sign up
Photo 4339
Three trees.
In a lovely Autumn midday sunlight.
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
3
2
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
13th November 2022 3:21pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
theme-country
Heather
ace
Those trees are really impressive- so tall as they are reaching up to the sky! Beautiful light capture too! Fav
November 22nd, 2022
Corinne C
ace
A wonderful image. The trees are majestic and the sky superb!
November 22nd, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
They look quite tall and beautiful!
Please don't feel obligated to find words for all the pictures on the last post. There were too many but I didn't want to drag out posting them.
November 22nd, 2022
Please don't feel obligated to find words for all the pictures on the last post. There were too many but I didn't want to drag out posting them.