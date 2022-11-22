Previous
Three trees. by pyrrhula
Photo 4339

Three trees.

In a lovely Autumn midday sunlight.
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Heather ace
Those trees are really impressive- so tall as they are reaching up to the sky! Beautiful light capture too! Fav
November 22nd, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A wonderful image. The trees are majestic and the sky superb!
November 22nd, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
They look quite tall and beautiful!

Please don't feel obligated to find words for all the pictures on the last post. There were too many but I didn't want to drag out posting them.
November 22nd, 2022  
