The whole house. by pyrrhula
Photo 4345

The whole house.

The black triangle door is the entrance to the cellar.
Year of build: 1579
Pyrrhula

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such an amazing architecture and building! What an unusual shape with all the matching window shutters so brightly coloured!
November 28th, 2022  
