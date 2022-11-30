Sign up
Photo 4347
Dikke ( Fat) tower Zierikzee
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sint-Lievensmonstertoren
30th November 2022
30th Nov 22
3
1
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Tags
theme-towers
Pyrrhula
Pic. taken on a rainy and wet Sunday.
November 30th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful town even under the rain
November 30th, 2022
bruni
ace
Even in the rain it looks good. thank you adding the article. fav.
November 30th, 2022
