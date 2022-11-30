Previous
Dikke ( Fat) tower Zierikzee by pyrrhula
Dikke ( Fat) tower Zierikzee

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sint-Lievensmonstertoren
Pyrrhula

Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details

Pyrrhula
Pic. taken on a rainy and wet Sunday.
November 30th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful town even under the rain
November 30th, 2022  
bruni ace
Even in the rain it looks good. thank you adding the article. fav.
November 30th, 2022  
