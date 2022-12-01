Previous
Gables and tower of the town hall of the city Zierikzee
Photo 4348

Gables and tower of the town hall of the city Zierikzee o

1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Pyrrhula
The house beneath the tower show`s how the roof is build ( Pic. http://365project.org/pyrrhula/365/2022-11-28 0
December 1st, 2022  
Heather ace
A great repetition shot with the gables, and the tower is really impressive as it reaches up to the sky! Fav
December 1st, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A great capture of these intricate gables. The tower is majestic.
December 1st, 2022  
Kitty Hawke ace
Beautiful architecture.
December 1st, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful and very ornate tower!
December 1st, 2022  
