Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4348
Gables and tower of the town hall of the city Zierikzee o
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4348
photos
130
followers
72
following
1191% complete
View this month »
4341
4342
4343
4344
4345
4346
4347
4348
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
27th November 2022 3:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-city
Pyrrhula
The house beneath the tower show`s how the roof is build ( Pic.
http://365project.org/pyrrhula/365/2022-11-28
0
December 1st, 2022
Heather
ace
A great repetition shot with the gables, and the tower is really impressive as it reaches up to the sky! Fav
December 1st, 2022
Corinne C
ace
A great capture of these intricate gables. The tower is majestic.
December 1st, 2022
Kitty Hawke
ace
Beautiful architecture.
December 1st, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful and very ornate tower!
December 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close