A view through. by pyrrhula
Photo 4353

A view through.

A view to the North Sea, our Western border.
6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a bleak sight of the grey blue sea! Nicely framed !
December 6th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Fabulously framed by the grass!
December 6th, 2022  
