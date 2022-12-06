Sign up
Photo 4353
A view through.
A view to the North Sea, our Western border.
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
theme-country.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a bleak sight of the grey blue sea! Nicely framed !
December 6th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Fabulously framed by the grass!
December 6th, 2022
