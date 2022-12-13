Previous
Next
Dikke ( Fat) tower Zierikzee (2) by pyrrhula
Photo 4360

Dikke ( Fat) tower Zierikzee (2)

Front view.
https://365project.org/pyrrhula/365/2022-11-30
13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1194% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful tower!
December 13th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Compared to the house in the background this tower looks particular tall. A great pic of it.
December 13th, 2022  
Pyrrhula
@corinnec. The hight = 62m / 0,3048 = 203,41207349ft
December 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise