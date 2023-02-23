Previous
The geese are back. by pyrrhula
The geese are back.

The geese visit our country twice a year. In the spring when they are on their way to northern places. In the fall when they are on their way to warmer southern countries. Our country is a stopover (for most of them)
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
